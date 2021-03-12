United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

UPS opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.