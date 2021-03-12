UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $96,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,293 shares of company stock worth $10,437,941 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.99. 24,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,393. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $330.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

