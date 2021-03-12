UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,133,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,800 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 5.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,325,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 513.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.02. 2,085,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.11 and its 200-day moving average is $331.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,941. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

