Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Universal Display stock opened at $212.27 on Monday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.11.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

