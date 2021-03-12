Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post sales of $108.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the lowest is $108.20 million. Upwork posted sales of $83.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $467.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.14 million to $468.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $573.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $595.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. 1,875,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -184.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,048 shares of company stock valued at $12,973,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

