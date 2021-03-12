Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 28498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -469.25, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

