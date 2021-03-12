Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:UBA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,877. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

