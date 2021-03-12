Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 4135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $602.51 million, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

