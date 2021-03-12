USDJ Achieves Market Cap of $14.84 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.84 million and $3.99 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.78 or 0.00460615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00061758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00547652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00078129 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

