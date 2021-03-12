USDX [Lighthouse] Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $165.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $165.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,302.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.80 or 0.00933879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.55 or 0.00334886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00028702 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000800 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 203.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012611 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

