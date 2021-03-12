UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.40. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 159 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.