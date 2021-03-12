V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Raised to Buy at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $86.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.65.

NYSE:VFC opened at $79.67 on Monday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in V.F. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

