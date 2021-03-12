V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded to Buy at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $86.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -611.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in V.F. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in V.F. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 80,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

