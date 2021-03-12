VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) PT Raised to GBX 270

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:EGY traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 215 ($2.81). 957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 64.90 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 218 ($2.85).

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

