Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.59 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $12.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.26. 13,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $323.36. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.00 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.75.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

