Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average is $172.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

