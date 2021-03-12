Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,842 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $361.11 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.89 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $397,596.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.37.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

