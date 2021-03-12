Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $477,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,520 shares of company stock worth $17,186,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

