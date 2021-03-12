Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 65.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

