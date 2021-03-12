Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

