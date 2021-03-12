Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,173,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,902,501 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Valero Energy worth $122,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,748.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

