Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by Barclays from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,711.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

