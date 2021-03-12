Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

NYSE:VHI opened at $19.57 on Friday. Valhi has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $553.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

