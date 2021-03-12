VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,430,000 after purchasing an additional 244,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,998,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,561,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $224.38 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.94.

