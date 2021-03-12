Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 67,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

