Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $358.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,273. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $362.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

