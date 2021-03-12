Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Cut by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,784,000 after purchasing an additional 366,219 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,397,000 after purchasing an additional 289,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after buying an additional 275,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $355.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.47 and a 200-day moving average of $331.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

