Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $185.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,442 shares of company stock valued at $38,785,616. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

VRNS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,551. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

