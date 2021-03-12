Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Vaxart stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,551,291. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vaxart by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

