Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

