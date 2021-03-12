Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $250.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.46 and a 200 day moving average of $280.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total transaction of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares in the company, valued at $102,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,888 shares of company stock worth $5,362,470. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

