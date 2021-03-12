Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) versus Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Head to Head Review

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -208.43% -21.41% Venus Concept -104.71% -132.46% -41.17%

Risk & Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Venus Concept has a consensus target price of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 109.02%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Venus Concept’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 3.67 -$10.89 million N/A N/A Venus Concept $110.41 million 1.18 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.51

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept.

Summary

Venus Concept beats Plus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

