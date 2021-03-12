Venus (XVS) Price Hits $51.25 on Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $455.11 million and approximately $141.90 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be bought for $51.25 or 0.00089830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,975.24 or 0.99865389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031973 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,880,126 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

