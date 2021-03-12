Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.49 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

VRA opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.90 million, a PE ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $417,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,085,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,129,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,285 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

