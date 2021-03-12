Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.49 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRA. Cowen raised their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.90 million, a PE ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,129,014 shares of company stock worth $9,818,285 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.