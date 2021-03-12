Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

VRNT opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.