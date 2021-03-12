Veritable L.P. Acquires 5,819 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,063 shares of company stock valued at $63,000,337. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Shares of TSLA traded up $16.41 on Wednesday, reaching $689.99. 1,204,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,197,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $662.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,352.57, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $778.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.