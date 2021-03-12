Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 160.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 73,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 384,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 86,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $88.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

