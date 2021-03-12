Veritable L.P. Sells 15,133 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.42. 166,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $91.45.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.