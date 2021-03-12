Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

