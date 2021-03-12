Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 66,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $137.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

