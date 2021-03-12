Veriti Management LLC Buys New Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 648.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $483,017.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,811 shares of company stock worth $3,032,786. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

