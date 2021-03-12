Veriti Management LLC Invests $376,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of Square stock opened at $225.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.29, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.79. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $243,589,640. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

