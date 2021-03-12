Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

