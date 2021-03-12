Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after acquiring an additional 117,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after acquiring an additional 769,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,987,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

