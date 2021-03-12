Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,008 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Seeyond increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $161.68 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

