Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,875 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 100,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

EFX opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

