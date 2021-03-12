Veriti Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $188.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.71.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,700. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

