Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its stake in Equity Residential by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $79.93.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

