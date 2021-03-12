Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$10.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.53.

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock opened at C$10.58 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.37.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

